Ship investigated over lost containers

By AAP Newswire

The Australian Maritime Safety Authority says investigations into a Singapore-flagged container ship could take at least a month to determine any breaches against the country's environmental protection regulations.

The APL England cargo ship lost about 40 shipping containers in rough seas off the NSW coast on Sunday night.

Almost 75 containers were damaged on deck with another six left protruding from the ship's starboard side and three from the port side.

AMSA surveyors conducted an inspection of the ship at the Port of Brisbane anchorage on Tuesday before it was brought safely into the port on Wednesday.

The authority's General Manager Allan Schwartz said investigations are on two fronts.

The first is the ship's compliance with both Australian and international maritime safety standards. This outcome will be reached over the coming days.

"Secondly, we need to establish if the ship has breached any Australian environmental protection regulations and or standards that apply to the safe and secure carriage of cargo," Mr Schwartz said in a statement.

"The first phase of that investigation is expected to take at least a month and may take longer.

"Subject to the outcome, legal action could be taken by AMSA against various parties including the ship's owner and others."

ANL, the operator of APL England, said 21 of the containers lost overboard were empty and none of the others contained regulated hazardous goods or dangerous cargo.

The containers held medical supplies as well as household appliances and building materials.

NSW Maritime executive director Alex Barrell on Wednesday said some 60 workers had been appointed to clean up debris from the containers as it continues to come ashore at various beaches along the coastline.

