Logging in glider habitat illegal: court

By AAP Newswire

A Leadbeater's possum (file image) - AAP

Logging in Victorian forests home to critically endangered possums and gliders has been ruled illegal.

VicForests failed to comply with a regional forest agreement which breached national environment laws, Federal Court Justice Debra Mortimer found on Wednesday.

The state-run logging agency failed to avoid serious or irreversible damage in areas where greater gliders are found in the central highlands.

"It refuses to confront what is happening, on the ground, in the forest, and how that is affecting the greater glider," Justice Mortimer said of VicForests approach.

The agency did not and was unlikely to engage in a careful evaluation of options to avoid the real threats of damage to the glider, she found.

The judge also lashed out at VicForests' resistance to change its environmental management policies.

"It demonstrates resistance, and window dressing by way of documents and policies, but a resistance to public notification of changes to timber harvesting methods," she sad.

The court had no confidence in the organisation's ability to change its operations to protect species including the greater glider and the Leadbeater's possum, the judgment showed.

There were other miscellaneous breaches including failure to protect Leadbeater possum habitat in an area near Warburton.

"The Blue Vein coupe example illustrates the lengths to which VicForests will go to ensure it can harvest native forest with large trees that have high economic value to it, despite their conservation and biodiversity values," Justice Mortimer said.

The decision was labelled a huge win by the Friends of the Leadbeater's Possum group, which launched the legal actions.

"No government or company should be exempt from national environment laws that are in place to protect our threatened species," the group's president Steve Meacher said.

VicForests said it would "carefully consider" the implications of its harvesting program.

