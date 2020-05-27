National

Sydney man kept body after murder: police

By AAP Newswire

SYDNEY WOMAN DEATH NICOLE CARTWRIGHT - AAP

1 of 1

A middle-aged man who met a younger woman online held onto her body for two days after murdering her before dumping it in a Sydney park like "refuse", police allege.

Nicole Cartwright's body was wrapped in a bedsheet when it was discovered by a council worker at Buffalo Creek Reserve in Hunters Hill in October 2018.

NSW Police on Wednesday arrested a 51-year-old man and charged him with murdering the 32-year-old on her birthday.

Detective Superintendent Danny Doherty said Ms Cartwright met the man through dating apps and social media.

Police allege she was murdered on October 1 but not dumped in the park until the morning of October 3.

"It will be alleged this man took her from an address to the reserve and, unfortunately, dumped the body like some piece of unwanted refuse," the homicide squad commander told reporters.

"It's a cold-hearted act. It's a callous and heinous criminal act."

Det Supt Doherty said Ms Cartwright was "brutalised" before she was murdered and her body discarded.

An autopsy into her death was inconclusive but revealed she had suffered head injuries.

Information from the community following appeals had helped the police investigation, Det Supt Doherty revealed on Wednesday.

Forensic evidence allegedly links the man - who was living at Haberfield at the time - to the victim and the crime scene.

Ms Cartwright's brother, Ben, said she was a much loved sister and daughter, and a cherished member of the family.

"It's hard to express in words what our family has been through since Nicole's death," he said in a statement on Wednesday.

"We grieve daily for Nicole and the life she never got to live, and we are still struggling to comprehend that she will never be coming home."

The man was refused bail to appear at Parramatta Local Court on Thursday.

Latest articles

News

Council approves expensive black power electricity ahead of going renewable

Greater Shepparton City Council has approved an expensive interim black power electricity contract due to a delay in the planned purchase of renewable energy. The six-month electricity contract will cost almost a quarter of the total 10-year...

Spencer Fowler Steen
News

Body found believed to be missing Shepparton man Simranjeet Bhullar

Police will prepare a report for the Coroner after a body was located on a rural property in Katamatite. At this stage the body has not been formally identified however it is believed to be that of Shepparton man Simranjeet Singh Bhullar, 27. It...

Liz Mellino
News

Local optometrist warns of surge in digital eye strain due to COVID-19

A Shepparton optometrist is warning locals to limit their screen time, predicting a surge in digital eye strain for adults and children in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Although restrictions are gradually lifting, Specsavers Shepparton...

Charmayne Allison

MOST POPULAR

National

NSW eases virus rules to 50-person limit

The NSW government has eased more COVID-19 restrictions with up to 50 people allowed to dine in restaurants and cafes from June 1.

AAP Newswire
National

SA woman’s death ‘distressing’: commission

The royal commissioner leading the inquiry into the treatment of the disabled has called the death of a South Australian woman deeply distressing.

AAP Newswire
National

NSW govt eyes opening gyms, beauty salons

The NSW government is eyeing re-opening gyms and beauty salons as it prepares to ease COVID-19 restrictions over the coming weeks.

AAP Newswire