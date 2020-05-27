National

I’m no monster: wheelchair theft accused

By AAP Newswire

A man facing charges of brazenly snatching $100 from a wheelchair-bound man at a Sydney ATM has denied he is a "monster" as he was granted bail.

Jarrod Elphick faced Liverpool Local Court on Wednesday after being charged over an alleged robbery which drew widespread condemnation on social media.

Magistrate Imad Abdul-Karim turned down a police application for the 20-year-old to be remanded in custody and he was granted bail under strict conditions which amount to house arrest.

Elphick, from the NSW South Coast town of Sanctuary Point, on Tuesday handed himself in and was charged with stealing just hours after CCTV footage was released by NSW Police.

His co-accused, a 20-year-old from Riverwood in southwestern Sydney, was on Wednesday charged and is due to face court in August.

The court on Wednesday heard Elphick's parents had received death threats after footage of the alleged theft circulated online.

"I've spoken with both parents and I'm instructed that Mr Elphick is struggling with mental health issues which will in due course become clear," Elphick's barrister, Nic Angelov, told the court.

"He's not the monster he's portrayed as in some sections of the media and community and on social media."

Mr Angelov said Elphick's parents were concerned for the welfare of theft victim Julian Stewart.

The lawyer said Elphick's mother had a child in her care who suffered from a form of palsy.

Elphick was not required to appear in court in person and sobbed via a video link from Amber Laurel Correctional Centre as he viewed proceedings.

While Elphick did not enter a plea, the court heard he conceded to detectives that it was him in the widely circulated CCTV footage.

Police allege the vision shows Elphick and another man grabbing cash from Mr Stewart at a Haymarket ATM on Sunday morning.

Elphick and the other man enter the ATM alcove and wait until Mr Stewart - who suffers from spastic diplegia cerebral palsy - withdraws cash.

Detectives say Elphick can be seen briefly speaking into the ear of his accomplice before grabbing the money. The pair then run off.

Police prosecutor Jarrod Imlay opposed bail on the grounds of the vulnerability of the victim and that the crime was allegedly committed with an accomplice.

"It is a brazen offence in public and members of the community who cannot protect themselves rely on police and the criminal justice system to keep them safe," he said.

Elphick is facing a maximum jail term of 14 years if found guilty but Mr Abdul-Karim granted him bail arguing any time spent behind bars was likely to exceed any sentence.

The accused was granted bail to live with his mother and will not be allowed to leave the house unless accompanied by her.

He is prohibited from contacting Mr Stewart, his co-accused or entering the Sydney CBD.

