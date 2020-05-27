National

WA cop pleads not guilty to woman’s murder

By AAP Newswire

WA Police sign (file image) - AAP

A policeman charged with murder over the shooting death of a troubled Aboriginal woman in Western Australia's Mid West region will stand trial.

Joyce Clarke, 29, was allegedly armed with a knife when the constable shot her outside a Geraldton home on September 17 last year.

During an administrative committal hearing in Stirling Gardens Magistrates Court on Tuesday, a consent order was filed, indicating the officer was pleading not guilty.

The policeman, whose identity is suppressed due to safety concerns for his family which includes children, will make his first appearance in the WA Supreme Court on August 17.

The WA Police Union is standing by the officer, who remains on bail with a $100,000 personal undertaking and $100,000 surety.

Police Commissioner Chris Dawson previously told reporters there were about 80 witnesses and CCTV vision from a house.

Asked whether it was the worst day of his career, Mr Dawson replied: "It's one of the saddest."

Ms Clarke, a mother-of-one, had mental health problems and was recently released from prison when she was shot.

Family and supporters have demanded to know why lethal force was used.

Ms Clarke's adoptive mother Anne Jones, who took care of her from the age of five months, said at the time that the Aboriginal community would watch the legal process with great interest.

The last time police were charged over a custodial death was in 1983 when five officers were acquitted of unlawful killing 16-year-old Aboriginal boy John Pat in Roebourne.

The royal commission into Aboriginal deaths in custody started a few years later.

