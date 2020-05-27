Scientists find big haul of marine sponges

The world's biggest haul of new species of carnivorous marine sponges found during a single expedition has been discovered off Australia's east coast.

Marine scientists found 17 new species of the sponges - previously only three were known in Australia.

It's a very rare and exciting carnivorous sponge discovery, says Queensland Museum's Dr Merrick Ekins.

"Traditionally sponges are filter feeders (sucking out passing plankton or nutrients in the water), yet these species, which are found at the bottom of the ocean, have evolved as predators that catch and digest their prey directly," Dr Ekins said.

Marine scientists from Queensland Museum and the University of Munich found the sponges up to 4000 metres underwater during a research trip on the CSIRO's RV Investigator.

"It is the biggest haul of carnivorous sponges from any one expedition in the world," Dr Ekins said.

Queensland Museum chief executive officer Dr Jim Thompson said the significant discovery showed just how much was still to be discovered and understood about the ocean's inhabitants.

"We know more about the surface of Mars than we know about our deep oceans so it's important for scientists to continue to explore the abysses below," he said.