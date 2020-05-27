National

Crown staff granted hardship fund

By AAP Newswire

The 11,500 workers stood down at Crown Resorts amid the coronavirus pandemic will have access to a hardship fund supported by their union.

The gaming company on Wednesday said workers in financial hardship will be able to apply for discretionary funds from Friday.

Crown Resorts cut down 95 per cent of its workforce after coronavirus restrictions were put in place across Australia.

United Workers Union's National Secretary Tim Kennedy said these are the type of initiatives needed from big employers to support staff during this crisis.

The hardship fund comes after Crown had already implemented other measures such as a two-week special payment and $1,000 for casuals.

"We have deep gratitude to our employees for their understanding and commitment during this uncertain time," Crown's Chief Executive Officer Ken Barton said.

