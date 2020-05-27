National

Vic courts looking to resume jury trials

By AAP Newswire

Exterior of the Supreme Court of Victoria (file image) - AAP

Victorian courts are looking for a way to bring back jury trials, postponed because of coronavirus.

Criminal trials in the Supreme and County courts have been cancelled because of COVID-19, but work is underway to bring them back.

"That planning includes making sure they can accommodate physical distancing requirements and have spaces in which jurors, in particular, feel safe and comfortable," a Supreme Court spokeswoman told AAP on Wednesday.

The courts are consulting with lawyers about the arrangements.

The state government has passed legislation allowing criminal trials to be heard by a judge alone, but that requires the agreement of judges, prosecutors and the accused.

Supreme Court Justice Paul Coghlan flagged earlier this month that jury trials could resume as early as August.

During a bail application for Biannca Edmunds, who is charged with murder and due to stand trial early that month, he admitted "it won't be easy" but said there's no reason it couldn't go ahead.

He said juries could be used while maintaining social distancing, but noted that might not even be required by August.

The County Court has previously said September would be the earliest it would schedule trials to resume.

