National

Premiers must explain border closures: PM

By AAP Newswire

Scott Morrison has challenged the Liberal premiers in Tasmania and South Australia to justify keeping their borders closed.

The prime minister has previously limited his criticism to Labor leaders in Queensland and Western Australia but has now broadened his scope.

"The expert medical advice at a national level never recommended internal borders within Australia and it's not good for the economy, particularly as we go into this next school holiday season," he told Sky News on Wednesday.

"Tourism businesses need that support.

"So those individual states, they'll have to justify those decisions themselves because it wasn't something that came out of national cabinet."

Tourism Minister Simon Birmingham has called on states with closed borders to release their scientific advice.

