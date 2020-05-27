Troubled cargo ship headed to Brisbane

National
Troubled cargo ship headed to BrisbaneBy AAP Newswire
A Singapore-flagged cargo ship that lost some 40 containers in rough seas off the NSW coast on the weekend is due to dock at the Port of Brisbane.
Face masks and other items from the APL England, have washed up on NSW beaches.
The containers lost overboard not only contained medical supplies but a wide range of goods including household appliances and building materials.
The ship was en route from China to Melbourne when it struck turbulent seas and was forced to change course and head to Brisbane where it is due to dock at midday on Wednesday.
Australian Maritime Safety Authority officials boarded the ship on Tuesday when it was anchored in Moreton Bay off the Sunshine Coast.
AMSA surveyors conducted a seaworthiness inspection to check the shp's structural and operational condition following the collapse of container stacks on deck and it was given the all-clear to travel overnight.
Online Vessel Finder has the ship located in Moreton Bay, passing Bribie Island, some 45km as the crow flies from the Port of Brisbane.
"We'll do a major inspection of the ship it when it docks in the Port of Brisbane," an AMSA spokesperson said.