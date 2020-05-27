National

Troubled cargo ship headed to Brisbane

By AAP Newswire

Containers at Port of Brisbane. - AAP

1 of 1

A Singapore-flagged cargo ship that lost some 40 containers in rough seas off the NSW coast on the weekend is due to dock at the Port of Brisbane.

Face masks and other items from the APL England, have washed up on NSW beaches.

The containers lost overboard not only contained medical supplies but a wide range of goods including household appliances and building materials.

The ship was en route from China to Melbourne when it struck turbulent seas and was forced to change course and head to Brisbane where it is due to dock at midday on Wednesday.

Australian Maritime Safety Authority officials boarded the ship on Tuesday when it was anchored in Moreton Bay off the Sunshine Coast.

AMSA surveyors conducted a seaworthiness inspection to check the shp's structural and operational condition following the collapse of container stacks on deck and it was given the all-clear to travel overnight.

Online Vessel Finder has the ship located in Moreton Bay, passing Bribie Island, some 45km as the crow flies from the Port of Brisbane.

"We'll do a major inspection of the ship it when it docks in the Port of Brisbane," an AMSA spokesperson said.

Latest articles

Foxy and JR

Shepparton News Netball Show: Week 24

It’s the weekend that matters with grand finals taking place across the region. Tyler and Aydin team up to run through all the key match ups

Shepparton News
Foxy and JR

MFL Footy Show: Week 24

It will be Tongala v Nathalia on Saturday, with one team emering Murray Football League premiers. Foxy and JR are joined by Tyler ahead of the weekend’s match

Shepparton News
Foxy and JR

GVL Footy Show: Week 24

It’s set to be a bumper clash in the Goulburn Valley League, with Kyabram v Echuca facing off in the grand final. Foxy and JR preview the action

Shepparton News

MOST POPULAR

National

NSW eases virus rules to 50-person limit

The NSW government has eased more COVID-19 restrictions with up to 50 people allowed to dine in restaurants and cafes from June 1.

AAP Newswire
National

SA woman’s death ‘distressing’: commission

The royal commissioner leading the inquiry into the treatment of the disabled has called the death of a South Australian woman deeply distressing.

AAP Newswire
National

NSW govt eyes opening gyms, beauty salons

The NSW government is eyeing re-opening gyms and beauty salons as it prepares to ease COVID-19 restrictions over the coming weeks.

AAP Newswire