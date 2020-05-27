National

Australians get flu shot in record numbers

By AAP Newswire

Australians are getting flu shots in record numbers as experts tell people to get vaccinated to help the health system focus on coronavirus.

More than 7.3 million flu shots have been administered so far this year, compared to 4.5 million this time in 2019 and 3.5 million in 2018.

"Both influenza and COVID-19 cause serious respiratory illness. The combination of both diseases could be life threatening, especially for our vulnerable people," Health Minister Greg Hunt said on Wednesday.

