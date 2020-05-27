Hanson gives Qld ALP ultimatum on borders

Pauline Hanson has demanded Queensland's Labor government reopen the state's borders by Thursday, or face legal action in the High Court.

The One Nation senator made the threat on Wednesday after accusing Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk of "destroying people's lives" and livelihoods and branding the border closures unconstitutional.

The state government is under pressure on a number of political fronts to reverse the closures put in place during the coronavirus crisis to stem the spread of the deadly infection.

The closures have been criticised by the tourism industry, which is bearing the brunt of job and financial losses, LNP MPs and the NSW premier, who all believe they have gone on for too long.

Senator Hanson's party sent a letter to Ms Palaszczuk on Tuesday telling her she has until Thursday to respond, and asking to see the documented advice on the closures from the state's chief medical officer.

"Because the Border Ban is invalid, we request that you undertake to revoke the Border Ban by 4pm on 28 May 2020," the letter says.

Senator Hanson told Nine's Today program that if the request is ignored, a challenge to the constitutionality of the closures will be filed in the High Court by the end of the week.

The state government has previously dismissed the legal threat, saying it has to balance the timing of the reopening of the borders with medical advice.

Meanwhile, a former Ruby Princess cruise passenger who tested positive to coronavirus this week is suspected of having carried the virus for almost 10 weeks before falling ill.

The woman was diagnosed in Cairns on Monday, taking the total number of Queensland cases to 1057. Just 12 remain active.

"We are monitoring that very closely to work out if it's directly related to the Ruby Princess or if it was acquired in some other way," Ms Palaszczuk said on Tuesday.

A spokesperson for the health minister told AAP the woman had returned a negative result after a recent test and it was not possible she was contagious when she left the ship in Sydney on March 19.

The vessel has been linked to up to 20 cases of coronavirus amongst its former-passengers, some of whom have died.