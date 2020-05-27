National

Workplace reforms ‘worth it’: union boss

By AAP Newswire

ACTU Secretary Sally McManus. - AAP

1 of 1

Unions, employers and government will work together on industrial relations reforms to help kickstart the economy in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Australian Council of Trade Unions head Sally McManus says she will be genuinely listening to employers groups.

"We're going to give it a go and we reckon that's worth it for working people," Ms McManus told Nine's Today show on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Tuesday announced five working groups would look at industrial relations reforms designed to help coronavirus recovery.

Industrial Relations Minister Christian Porter will the working groups which will investigate streamlining awards, which outline minimum pay and conditions, and getting "back to basics" on enterprise bargaining.

The definition of casual work is also set to be reviewed after a Federal Court ruling last week confirmed long-term employees are entitled to leave entitlements.

Another group would look at compliance and enforcement on both sides of the worker-boss ledger.

Latest articles

Education

School term an ‘experiment’, says local principal as children return to school after COVID-19 shutdowns

Schools are starting back, kids are learning to tie their shoelaces again, and teachers are reflecting on what they have learnt in the past two months. For most schools, the return yesterday was limited – only Prep to Year 2, and years 11 and...

Daneka Hill
News

Respiratory clinic open for business

To make an appointment, phone 5821 9655 or visit www. princessparkclinic. com. au

James Bennett
News

Kialla tyre business targeted by thieves

A Kialla tyre business was targeted by thieves in the early hours of Monday morning. Between 6.30 am and 7.20 am, an unknown offender entered the yard of Harry’s Tyre Centre along the Goulburn Valley Hwy in Kialla and removed the...

Liz Mellino

MOST POPULAR

National

NSW eases virus rules to 50-person limit

The NSW government has eased more COVID-19 restrictions with up to 50 people allowed to dine in restaurants and cafes from June 1.

AAP Newswire
National

NSW govt eyes opening gyms, beauty salons

The NSW government is eyeing re-opening gyms and beauty salons as it prepares to ease COVID-19 restrictions over the coming weeks.

AAP Newswire
National

SA woman’s death ‘distressing’: commission

The royal commissioner leading the inquiry into the treatment of the disabled has called the death of a South Australian woman deeply distressing.

AAP Newswire