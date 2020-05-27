Workplace reforms ‘worth it’: union boss

National
Workplace reforms ‘worth it’: union bossBy AAP Newswire
Unions, employers and government will work together on industrial relations reforms to help kickstart the economy in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.
Australian Council of Trade Unions head Sally McManus says she will be genuinely listening to employers groups.
"We're going to give it a go and we reckon that's worth it for working people," Ms McManus told Nine's Today show on Wednesday.
Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Tuesday announced five working groups would look at industrial relations reforms designed to help coronavirus recovery.
Industrial Relations Minister Christian Porter will the working groups which will investigate streamlining awards, which outline minimum pay and conditions, and getting "back to basics" on enterprise bargaining.
The definition of casual work is also set to be reviewed after a Federal Court ruling last week confirmed long-term employees are entitled to leave entitlements.
Another group would look at compliance and enforcement on both sides of the worker-boss ledger.