Leifer’s alleged victims welcome ruling

By AAP Newswire

A file photo of Malka Leifer (Centre) - AAP

Former students of a Melbourne school have welcomed an Israeli court's ruling that ex-principal Malka Leifer is mentally fit to face an extradition hearing.

The District Court of Jerusalem on Tuesday accepted a psychiatric panel's unanimous decision that Leifer was fit to face a hearing to determine if she should be extradited to Australia.

Leifer faces 74 rape and child abuse charges laid in Victoria in 2011, stemming from her time as principal of Melbourne's Ultra-Orthodox Adass Israel School.

One of Leifer's alleged victims Dassi Erlich used Twitter to voice her relief at the court's decision.

"Too many emotions to process!!! This is huge!," she wrote late on Tuesday night.

"This abusive woman has been exploiting the Israeli courts for 6 years! Intentionally creating obstacles with endless vexatious arguments that have only lengthened our ongoing trauma!"

Ms Erlich, along with her sisters and fellow alleged abuse victims Nicole Meyer and Elly Sapper, are expected to speak out about the court's decision on Wednesday.

Former Victorian premier Ted Baillieu, federal MP Josh Burns and state MP David Southwick are expected to join the sisters.

The court's ruling was also welcomed by Australian Attorney-General Christian Porter, who said he hoped it gave the alleged victims confidence proceedings would move to Australia.

Leifer's defence is expected to appeal the court's decision, meaning the case would then move to the Jerusalem High Court.

