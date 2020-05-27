Concerns for WA port workers on virus ship

Concerns are held for up to six Fremantle Port workers who boarded a live export ship before an outbreak of COVID-19 on the vessel was confirmed.

It comes amid growing tension over whether state or federal authorities were responsible for workers boarding the Al Kuwait after news emerged some of the crew had been unwell.

WA Police Commissioner Chris Dawson says a report from the vessel was submitted to the federal Department of Agriculture advising some of the crew had fevers on Wednesday.

It was en route from the United Arab Emirates and the ship arrived in WA two days later.

Six of the 48 multinational crew have since tested positive to the virus.

The federal department says it had been told three of the crew were ill, but none of them had elevated temperatures or COVID-19 symptoms before their arrival.

It only learnt crew members had fevers when they landed and immediately notified the WA health department, it said.

"The WA State Department of Health is responsible for the management of this incident, including all decisions relating to human health," the federal department said in a statement.

"The Department of Agriculture, Water and the Environment is confident that government protocols were met."

No crew members were permitted to disembark and all federal department staff who attended the vessel wore full personal protective equipment.

The state government said its public health emergency operations centre received an email on Friday morning informing it three ill crew members had a temperature.

But it explicitly stated no concern for COVID-19 on the vessel and no respiratory illness present, along with making no request for assistance.

"The Human Biosecurity Officer was also not notified there was any issue of concern," the state government said in a statement.

Mr Dawson said the Fremantle Port Authority did not know crew were ill until after the local workers went on board the ship.

Premier Mark McGowan said he was concerned for the local workers and their families.

"We would have hoped that more red flags were raised that there were people who were sick on board so we could have been prepared," he said on Tuesday.

Mr McGowan said he didn't think information was deliberately withheld "but we certainly need to review the protocols".

The port workers are being isolated and contact tracing is under way while the six crew who tested positive are being quarantined at a Perth hotel.

The remaining 42 are well and remain on board the vessel.