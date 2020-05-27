National

SA to push ahead on lifting virus measures

By AAP Newswire

South Australia will push ahead with lifting coronavirus restrictions next week despite recording its first infection in almost three weeks.

On Monday, up to 80 people will be allowed in large hospitality venues like pubs across separated areas, and up to 50 people will be allowed to attend funerals.

Cinemas, theatres, museums, beauty salons, gyms and indoor fitness centres will also reopen, with most businesses having a maximum of 20 people.

SA Health says those arrangements will be implemented even though a woman who travelled from overseas and briefly quarantined in Victoria has become the state's 440th coronavirus case.

The woman in her 50s arrived in Adelaide from Melbourne by plane on the weekend after being given permission to come to SA for family reasons.

Her country of origin was not revealed for privacy reasons.

Chief Public Health Officer Nicola Spurrier said the woman had been given an exemption to travel to SA as part of the compassionate arrangements in place.

The woman has now been placed in isolation in Adelaide and a number of people she came into contact with are being tracked down, including those on the same flight.

So far she is experiencing only mild symptoms of COVID-19.

Prof Spurrier said the new case did not present a serious risk to the wider SA community.

"This is a case that has come to us from overseas via another state and we've dealt with it," she said.

"We still do not have any community spread in South Australia."

Prof Spurrier said there would be no change to the lifting of restrictions, but added they could only be eased if people remained vigilant in efforts to contain the virus such as social distancing and good hygiene.

