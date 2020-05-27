Close watch on virus cases on sheep ship

Health officials are monitoring possible new coronavirus clusters across the country after a clutch of cases were identified.

The virus was detected on a live-export ship docked in Western Australia, with six of the 48 crew testing positive on Tuesday.

The state's Health Minister Roger Cook says the Al Kuwait incident highlights the ongoing risks of the virus.

"We expect to see clusters of the virus continue to pop up. This is another reason why our hard border must stay for now," he said.

Two private schools in Sydney's eastern suburbs - a virus hotspot - were closed after a student at each tested positive.

The closures came just a day after thousands of students returned to full in-classroom learning.

All up, 15 new coronavirus cases were added to the national tally on Tuesday, bringing it to 7133.

There are 478 active cases across the country while the death toll stands at 102.

But governments are pushing ahead with easing restrictions, with the ACT and Northern Territory outlining plans for a further reopening.

Canberra's largest clubs will be allowed more than 150 people from Saturday, as long as there are no more than 20 patrons in each room.

Choirs, bands and orchestras will also be allowed to resume practice and national institutions can open their doors to 20 people at a time.

Chief Medical Officer Brendan Murphy said Australia had control over the virus.

"We're in a very cautious phase now of trying to move to a living-with-COVID economy," he told a Senate hearing.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said in a speech he anticipated all three of the agreed steps to reopening would be completed across the country in July.