National

Fires inquiry looks at threatened species

By AAP Newswire

A NSW National Parks member inspects Wollemi pine trees - AAP

1 of 1

Efforts to protect endangered animals and plants impacted by the Black Summer bushfires will be in focus at a royal commission into the disaster.

The Royal Commission into National Natural Disaster Arrangements will hear from a number of witnesses on Wednesday about the effects of the fires on the natural environment.

In addition to the human cost, the bushfires killed millions of native animals and destroyed millions of hectares of bushland.

The commission will look at the work being done to protect threatened and endangered species, including the sphagnum bogs and alpine fens in the ACT, the wollemi pines in NSW and the eastern bristlebirds in Victoria.

The inquiry will also hear more direct accounts from people affected by the bushfires, including a Kangaroo Island resident.

A traditional owner will also talk about the action taken to protect the World Heritage-listed Budj Bim Cultural Landscape in western Victoria.

The federal government this month announced another $150 million in funding, on top of an initial $50 million, to help native wildlife and their habitats recover from the bushfires.

Latest articles

AFL

Cox clash could see night AFL grand final

Victorian sports minister Martin Pakula thinks the AFL will shift its grand final to a historic night timeslot should it fall on the same day as the Cox Plate.

AAP Newswire
AFL

AFL shutdown saw Lions become closer

Brisbane coach Chris Fagan says he developed even stronger relationships with some Lions players as a result of the AFL’s coronavirus enforced shutdown.

AAP Newswire
AFL

Dons’ output key to Daniher future: Hooker

Joe Daniher was running laps as Essendon returned to full contact AFL training and Cale Hooker says it’s up to the Bombers to convince the star forward to stay.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

National

NSW eases virus rules to 50-person limit

The NSW government has eased more COVID-19 restrictions with up to 50 people allowed to dine in restaurants and cafes from June 1.

AAP Newswire
National

NSW govt eyes opening gyms, beauty salons

The NSW government is eyeing re-opening gyms and beauty salons as it prepares to ease COVID-19 restrictions over the coming weeks.

AAP Newswire
National

SA woman’s death ‘distressing’: commission

The royal commissioner leading the inquiry into the treatment of the disabled has called the death of a South Australian woman deeply distressing.

AAP Newswire