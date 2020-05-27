National

Vic court to rule in ‘boring’ appeal case

By AAP Newswire

Katia Pyliotis (file image) - AAP

1 of 1

A convicted killer who claims she was denied a fair trial after a judge labelled her lawyer's questions "boring" will learn if she has won her appeal.

Justice Paul Coghlan also called Katia Pyliotis' murder defence a "red herring calculated to mislead" and told lawyers that's what he'd tell the jury.

Pyliotis was jailed for 19 years last year for the murder of lonely widower Elia Abdelmessih, whose bludgeoned body was found alongside a tin of mangoes and a Virgin Mary statue in 2005.

Prosecutors appealed the sentence, urging Victoria's Court of Appeal to increase her time behind bars for the brutal crime.

But her barrister, Dermot Dann QC, says the court should overturn the conviction because of the judge's "negative and scathing assessment" of the defence case.

At one point while trial lawyer Richard Edney was questioning a witness, Justice Coghlan interjected to tell him "this is even more boring than the other parts of your cross-examination".

He made other remarks in front of the jury, including that they'd "still be here 13 years later" hearing crime scene evidence, that "I'll have to start answering these questions myself".

Three judges will hand down their decision on Wednesday morning.

Latest articles

AFL

Cox clash could see night AFL grand final

Victorian sports minister Martin Pakula thinks the AFL will shift its grand final to a historic night timeslot should it fall on the same day as the Cox Plate.

AAP Newswire
AFL

AFL shutdown saw Lions become closer

Brisbane coach Chris Fagan says he developed even stronger relationships with some Lions players as a result of the AFL’s coronavirus enforced shutdown.

AAP Newswire
AFL

Dons’ output key to Daniher future: Hooker

Joe Daniher was running laps as Essendon returned to full contact AFL training and Cale Hooker says it’s up to the Bombers to convince the star forward to stay.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

National

NSW eases virus rules to 50-person limit

The NSW government has eased more COVID-19 restrictions with up to 50 people allowed to dine in restaurants and cafes from June 1.

AAP Newswire
National

NSW govt eyes opening gyms, beauty salons

The NSW government is eyeing re-opening gyms and beauty salons as it prepares to ease COVID-19 restrictions over the coming weeks.

AAP Newswire
National

SA woman’s death ‘distressing’: commission

The royal commissioner leading the inquiry into the treatment of the disabled has called the death of a South Australian woman deeply distressing.

AAP Newswire