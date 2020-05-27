Vic court to rule in ‘boring’ appeal case

A convicted killer who claims she was denied a fair trial after a judge labelled her lawyer's questions "boring" will learn if she has won her appeal.

Justice Paul Coghlan also called Katia Pyliotis' murder defence a "red herring calculated to mislead" and told lawyers that's what he'd tell the jury.

Pyliotis was jailed for 19 years last year for the murder of lonely widower Elia Abdelmessih, whose bludgeoned body was found alongside a tin of mangoes and a Virgin Mary statue in 2005.

Prosecutors appealed the sentence, urging Victoria's Court of Appeal to increase her time behind bars for the brutal crime.

But her barrister, Dermot Dann QC, says the court should overturn the conviction because of the judge's "negative and scathing assessment" of the defence case.

At one point while trial lawyer Richard Edney was questioning a witness, Justice Coghlan interjected to tell him "this is even more boring than the other parts of your cross-examination".

He made other remarks in front of the jury, including that they'd "still be here 13 years later" hearing crime scene evidence, that "I'll have to start answering these questions myself".

Three judges will hand down their decision on Wednesday morning.