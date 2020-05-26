National

National galleries, museums set to reopen

By AAP Newswire

A file image of a visitor in the National Gallery - AAP

1 of 1

National galleries and museums are set to reopen to the public on May 30 following their shutdown over the coronavirus pandemic.

Around 4.5 million people visit the National Gallery of Australia, National Museum of Australia, National Portrait Gallery, National Library of Australia, National Film and Sound Archives, and the Australian National Maritime Museum each year.

It is hoped the states will also follow suit in reopening museums, galleries and libraries.

Special arrangements will be in place including timed entry and one-way flow through gallery spaces, and visitors may be asked to provide their contact information to allow public health tracing.

There will also be increased signage throughout buildings and more frequent cleaning of "touch" areas.

