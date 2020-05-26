National

Collingwood star faces driving charges

By AAP Newswire

Jordan de Goey (file image) - AAP

Collingwood utility Jordan De Goey is in hot water again, with the AFL star facing driving charges.

Twice banned by the club for his off-field indiscretions, the 24-year-old is due to face Melbourne Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

He's charged with driving while suspended and using a hand-held device. It's understood the case will be adjourned.

De Goey's contract with Collingwood is up at the end of the 2020 AFL season, which is due to resume after its coronavirus-enforced break next month.

The Magpies will play the Tigers in the season re-opener on June 11.

It's not the forward's first time in trouble with the law.

In February 2018, he was caught drink driving, returning a blood alcohol reading of 0.095 when the P-plater should have been at zero.

The club told him to find employment elsewhere for at least four weeks after that incident and he was fined $10,000.

He also had to make a $10,000 donation to charity.

A year earlier, he copped a three-match club ban after lying to the Magpies about a broken hand, injured in a St Kilda bar fight.

He claimed he was injured while playing with his dog and had already missed three weeks while recovering.

Last year he told AAP he'd given another club youngster, Jaidyn Stephenson, advice on how to handle scrutiny around AFL bans.

"Everyone's young once and everyone (stuffs) up sometimes," he said.

