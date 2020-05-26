National

WA man had photos of girls bound, gagged

By AAP Newswire

A man caught with sexual images of young children, including some who were bound, gagged and obviously distressed, has been sentenced to 14 months in a Western Australian prison.

Kym Charles Zadow, 53, had 152 images in his possession, which had been downloaded on 11 occasions from June 2018 to June 2019.

A large portion of the images showed pre-pubescent girls and the WA District Court heard Zadow's methylamphetamine use might have contributed to his offending.

Judge Linda Petrusa said general deterrence was a significant sentencing factor and it was the court's duty is to protect children.

"The prevalence of this type of offending is an issue because child exploitation material is readily available on the internet, and may be obtained and possessed in digital form across the world," she said on Tuesday.

"Offences of its kind are difficult to detect and to investigate."

Zadow, who pleaded guilty to possessing child exploitation material, must serve at least seven months behind bars before he can be eligible for parole.

His conviction will also make him a reportable offender.

