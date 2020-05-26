National

Live export crew positive to virus in WA

By AAP Newswire

Premier Mark McGowan

A COVID-19-infected live export ship was apparently cleared by a federal department to dock at Fremantle Port, where local workers went on board.

The Al Kuwait arrived on Friday after sailing from the United Arab Emirates and six of the 48 multinational crew on board have since tested positive to the virus.

Western Australian Police Commissioner Chris Dawson says half a dozen Fremantle Port workers went on to the ship and authorities knew who they were but he was not aware if they had been placed in quarantine.

WA Premier Mark McGowan says he had been advised the federal Department of Agriculture was told crew members had a fever but didn't pass that information on to Fremantle Port Authority before the vessel berthed.

"I don't want to point fingers at this point in time," Mr McGowan said on Tuesday.

"We're just trying to find out exactly what has gone on.

"Obviously we're very concerned and to a degree, disappointed."

He said the men who had tested positive were being quarantined at a Perth hotel while the remaining 42 were being kept on board.

They would be monitored and given health assessments as required.

"This is a fast evolving situation.

"But I suspect it is probably more than likely that more crew members may become infected with the virus."

Mr McGowan said the state government wanted the ship to sail as soon as possible, but obviously needed to ensure the vessel was cleaned first.

"We're working with the ship's agents to get the ship to sail as soon as possible."

