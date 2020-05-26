National

No pay cut, I’m doing a good job: Morrison

By AAP Newswire





Scott Morrison will not reconsider taking a temporary pay cut during the coronavirus pandemic.

The prime minister is sticking with a wage freeze that applies to all Commonwealth public servants.

Mr Morrison was on Tuesday asked whether he might take a hip-pocket hit to show Australians "we're all in this together", as he often declares.

"I have no plans to make any changes to those arrangements," he told the National Press Club in Canberra.

"I'll just keep doing a good job, that's my plan, and I will be accountable to Australians for that job."

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and her ministers have taken a 20 per cent pay cut for six months to show solidarity with those affected by the coronavirus outbreak.

More than one million JobSeeker claims have been processed since the virus smashed the Australian economy, while 3.5 million workers have been forced onto JobKeeper wage subsidies.

