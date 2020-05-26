National

NDIS to probe SA woman’s death

By AAP Newswire

A former Federal Court judge will head up an independent investigation into circumstances surrounding the death of Ann Marie Smith, the South Australian woman who was left in appalling conditions while under the care of the National Disability Insurance Scheme.

NDIS Commissioner Graeme Head has appointed Alan Robertson to lead an inquiry into the adequacy of the supports and services provided to Ms Smith.

Federal NDIS Minister Stuart Robert said on Tuesday he fully supports the review which will be conducted in a manner that avoids prejudice to any other proceedings, including an SA police manslaughter investigation.

