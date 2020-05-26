National

Coalition shelves union crackdown measures

By AAP Newswire

SCOTT MORRISON PRESS CLUB - AAP

1 of 1

The Morrison government has abandoned controversial laws making it easier to deregister unions and ban officials.

The "ensuring integrity" bill was defeated in the Senate late last year.

But the draft laws were reintroduced, with the government insisting the harsh measures were needed to deal with misconduct in the construction industry.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Tuesday the government had decided not to seek a further vote in the Senate in a show of good faith to unions.

"The government maintains its complete lack of tolerance for the kinds of behaviour we have particularly seen from the CFMEU on Australian construction sites in recent years," he told the National Press Club in Canberra.

"It's not only illegal, it's costing jobs."

Mr Morrison wants to foster greater cooperation with unions as he seeks to reform workplace laws after the coronavirus pandemic.

But the government will still pursue measures to stop unions breaking the law.

"We are committed to ensuring that this happens in the simplest, fairest and most effective statutory form possible, which we will consider going forward," the prime minister said.

Unions and Labor campaigned fiercely for the ensuring integrity bill to be dumped, arguing officials could be banned for minor paperwork breaches.

But the government insisted only repeated serious law-breaking would be targeted through the tougher compliance regime.

The bill would have also put a public interest test on union mergers after powerful registered organisations joined forces in recent years.

Latest articles

Rugby

Titan Hipgrave ready to rip back into NRL

Sidelined for almost 12 months after a trio of concussions in quick succession, Gold Coast forward Keegan Hipgrave says he’s ready for his NRL return.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Coach keen for Te’o Broncos return

Brisbane coach Anthony Seibold wants Ben Te’o to fill one of their two roster vacancies for the 2020 NRL season but it will have to be on a minimum wage.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Warriors ace Herbert buoyed by family time

An emotional Patrick Herbert has been visited by his partner and baby at the Warriors’ temporary NRL base in Gosford.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

National

SA borders to open based on other states

Premier Steven Marshall says South Australia will open its borders when other jurisdictions record no new cases or community transmission.

AAP Newswire
National

NSW eases virus rules to 50-person limit

The NSW government has eased more COVID-19 restrictions with up to 50 people allowed to dine in restaurants and cafes from June 1.

AAP Newswire
National

New footage shows last-known thylacine

Footage believed to be the final recording of the last-known Tasmanian tiger has been released by the National Film and Sound Archives.

AAP Newswire