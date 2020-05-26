National

PM talking up trans-Tasman travel bubble

By AAP Newswire

Prime Minister Scott Morrison. - AAP

Scott Morrison is talking up the potential of Australians travelling across the Tasman as the country emerges from coronavirus restrictions.

The prime minister is heaping pressure on Labor premiers in Queensland and Western Australia to unlock their state borders as he spruiks the trans-Tasman travel bubble.

"It may well be that Sydneysiders can fly to Auckland before they can fly to Perth, or even the Gold Coast, for that matter," Mr Morrison told the National Press Club in Canberra on Tuesday.

