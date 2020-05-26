National

Aussies support nuclear in climate fight

By AAP Newswire

More Australians support the use of nuclear power to tackle climate change than those who oppose the idea.

Almost two in five, or almost 40 per cent of Australians, are pro-nuclear, with 31 per cent against the technology and the same proportion of people unsure.

Nuclear power is currently banned in Australia.

But the government is keeping an eye on the emerging technology of small nuclear modular reactors.

More than 1000 Australians have taken part in a new poll that measures views about nuclear from people in the United States, Britain, Canada and New Zealand.

The Glow research showed Kiwis were the only group surveyed where opposition of nuclear outweighed the level of support.

New Zealanders were also the most satisfied with their government's actions on climate change, while Australians were the least satisfied out of the five countries.

A discussion paper for the government's technology roadmap says nuclear has potential.

That view is in line with the findings of a parliamentary inquiry into nuclear energy that handed down a report last year.

The government-dominated committee said nuclear energy should be considered as part of Australia's future energy mix.

It called for further work on nuclear technology and the partial lifting of the current moratorium to allow for new and emerging nuclear technologies.

