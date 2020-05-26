Parks Vic ‘didn’t consult on brumby cull’

Proper community consultation about controversial plans to shoot brumbies in parts of Victoria's eastern alps didn't happen, lawyers have argued.

Omeo man Philip Maguire has launched legal action in the Supreme Court in a bid to stop the brumby cull due to start in June.

"Our case is that Parks Victoria are under an obligation to consult with a broad range of people including the general community," his lawyer Alex Aleksov argued on Tuesday.

"There was not any engagement with the broader community in relation with the new technique or the 'kill policy'."

Under the Parks Victoria Act there should have been engagement and consultation with communities about the planned cull, he said.

Ground and aerial shooting was "highly controversial" and people wanted to know if it was being considered, Mr Aleksov argued.

An initial draft policy did not mention a proposed cull but rather removal which included consultation, the court was told.

It was also revealed in court Mr Maguire agreed to pay the costs of Parks Victoria immediately.

The injunction application hearing continues.