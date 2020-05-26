Accused Vic hit-run driver in isolation

National

A driver accused of hitting and killing a Melbourne teacher is in isolation awaiting a relative's coronavirus test results.

Chris Hyslop, 35, is charged with culpable and dangerous driving causing the death of former South Oakleigh Secondary College principal Deborah Locco.

Ms Locco, 60, died while cycling at Beaumaris on Sunday, with Hislop accused of fleeing the scene before his arrest a day later.

He did not appear in Melbourne Magistrates Court on Tuesday because he was being held in isolation awaiting a family member's COVID-19 test result, his lawyer said.

Hyslop faces four charges including failing to stop and render assistance.

He's due to face court via video link for a committal mention on September 29.

