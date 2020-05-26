National

Tas restrictions could be eased sooner

By AAP Newswire

COAG MEETING SYDNEY - AAP

Tasmania could ease some coronavirus restrictions ahead of schedule, with the state's number of active cases dropping into single digits.

Just eight COVID-19 cases of a recorded 226 are considered active as of Tuesday morning.

The state is due to move to stage two of eased restrictions on June 15, having opened cafes and restaurants for up to ten people last week as part of stage one.

"If we continue to see the stable situation we have in Tasmania, we'll look at easing some of the restrictions, hopefully ahead of the June long weekend," Premier Peter Gutwein said.

"However, this will depend on all of us ensuring we continue to follow the plan, ensure we are responsible, take into account social distancing."

Tasmania has recorded seven COVID-19 cases in May and just one in the past ten days, while 205 people have now recovered.

