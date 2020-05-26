Missing man’s car found in Vic forest

A car believed to belong to a drug dealer feared murdered has been found by police in a Victorian forest following a tip-off from the public.

Dalibor "Dale" Pantic, 38, was last seen leaving a friend's farm in Perry Bridge on April 10, 2019, with police believing he was murdered "on or around" that date.

Two days later, Mr Pantic's 2005 silver Ford Falcon sedan with registration 1NK 8BP was captured on CCTV leaving a Sale property.

Police have established Mr Pantic wasn't behind the wheel of the car and that it was headed for Labertouche, about 100km east of Melbourne.

Last week, investigators renewed their search for the father of five in Bunyip State Forest at Labertouche in the hope of finding his vehicle or remains.

Victoria Police confirmed on Tuesday a silver Ford was found in the forest.

"Following a renewed appeal for information about the missing 38-year-old and his vehicle, a number of members of the public contacted police after seeing media reports," they said in a statement.

"Police subsequently located a silver Ford in the Bunyip State Forest and the vehicle was retrieved on Friday, May 22.

"This vehicle is now undergoing forensic testing."

Mr Pantic's remains were not found during the search.

Detective Inspector Andrew Stamper has previously said Mr Pantic's drug connections may have played a role in his death.

He was known as a "fairly significant player" in the sourcing and distribution of drugs in the East Gippsland area.

"Dale had some unsavoury aspects to his life but he functioned as a family man and as a person in the community, and that's what I want to focus on," the senior detective said of the Lakes Entrance dad.

"We're 12 months down the track but firmly believe there is someone in the community who knows what happened to Dale, and to the car."

There were several sightings of Mr Pantic's car in the days following his disappearance.

The first was at a service station inbound on the Princes Freeway at Officer at 12.28am on April 12.

It was seen again outbound on the Eastlink at the Springvale Road and Ringwood Bypass at 11.59am and at the High Street Road and Ferntree Gully Road exit at 12.07pm.

Mr Pantic was reported missing on April 13 last year and has not made contact with his family, including his children, since.

There has not been any activity on any of his social media accounts and his bank accounts have not been touched.

He is described as being 178 centimetres tall with a solid build brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who saw Mr Pantic or his car around the time of his disappearance is urged to contact Crime Stoppers.