National

Minister rejects Chinese trade tit-for-tat

By AAP Newswire

Simon Birmingham speaks to reporters at Parliament House in May. - AAP

1 of 1

China has linked hefty tariffs on Australian barley to past disputes between the two nations, comparing track records on trade investigations.

The Chinese commerce minister said Beijing had been cautious and restrained in imposing trade "remedies".

Zhong Shan said China had only launched one trade investigation against Australia in almost 50 years, compared to more than 100 by Australia.

But Trade Minister Simon Birmingham dismissed the comparison.

"This isn't about keeping a tally or doing things in a tit-for-tat way," he told Sky News on Tuesday.

"Yes, Australia has an anti-dumping system that we use. Our decisions are open to appeal through the World Trade Organisation. China has not chosen to do that with any of our decisions to date."

Senator Birmingham has been trying to speak to his Chinese counterpart about the barley dispute for several weeks.

His phone calls have been ignored.

"That still hasn't been scheduled and it remains disappointing," he said.

"The Australian government will always front up to have a conversation, even where we have disagreements. We think the best way to move through those disagreements is to engage in dialogue."

The minister is weighing up whether to take China's 80 per cent tariff on Australian barley to the WTO.

China has also suspended beef imports from four Australian abattoirs after the federal government called for a global independent inquiry into the origins of coronavirus.

Latest articles

Other sport

Windies planning for 3-test England tour

The West Indies will take several weeks to prepare in England before a planned first Test on July 8.

AAP Newswire
Other sport

Elgar eyes South African Test captaincy

As speculation continues about a replacement for Faf du Plessis as South Africa’s Test captain, Dean Elgar says leadership comes extremely naturally to him.

AAP Newswire
Other sport

Queensland Cricket confirms job cuts

Queensland Cricket has confirmed its workforce will be reduced by 29 per cent as it prepares for a big drop in ticket sales and funding from Cricket Australia.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

National

SA borders to open based on other states

Premier Steven Marshall says South Australia will open its borders when other jurisdictions record no new cases or community transmission.

AAP Newswire
National

NSW eases virus rules to 50-person limit

The NSW government has eased more COVID-19 restrictions with up to 50 people allowed to dine in restaurants and cafes from June 1.

AAP Newswire
National

New footage shows last-known thylacine

Footage believed to be the final recording of the last-known Tasmanian tiger has been released by the National Film and Sound Archives.

AAP Newswire