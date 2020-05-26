National

Aust to host first human vaccine trials

By AAP Newswire

Scientific lab testing. - AAP

1 of 1

The first Australian human trials of a coronavirus vaccine are about to kick off with more than 100 volunteers.

The trials, which are being overseen by US biotechnology company Novavax, will take place in Melbourne and Brisbane with 131 healthy adults aged between 18 and 59 years.

Infectious diseases expert Dr Paul Griffin from Brisbane's Mater Health Services is one of the researchers overseeing the phase one clinical trials, which are the first step in human testing.

"It is very exciting," he told Nine's Today show on Tuesday.

"Healthy volunteers will receive this vaccine for the first time and it's predominantly about safety. So we will carefully monitor them throughout."

Apart from safety, the trials will give researchers initial clues about the effectiveness of the vaccine developed by Novavax.

Novavax expects to have some results to share in July and that could pave the way for phase two trials to look at the impact on people with coronavirus and side effects.

"We are, in parallel, making doses - making vaccines - in anticipation that we'll be able to show it's working and be able to start deploying it by the end of this year," Novavax research head Dr Gregory Glenn told a virtual press conference in Melbourne from Novavax' headquarters in Maryland.

The Novavax trial involves a "recombinant" vaccine created by using genetic engineering to grow harmless copies of the coronavirus spike protein in giant vats of insect cells in a laboratory.

Scientists extract and purify the protein and package it into virus-sized nanoparticles.

"So it is something almost the same as the surface of the virus but doesn't contain any live virus," Dr Griffin said.

"We hope that will then give these volunteers and people that receive this vaccine an immune response that will then protect them from this infection."

It's the same process Novavax used to create a nanoparticle flu vaccine that recently passed late-stage testing.

"Potentially, by the end of the year, there will be a significant number of doses available," Dr Griffin said.

About a dozen experimental vaccines are in the early stages of testing, or due to start, in China, the US and Europe.

Latest articles

Other sport

Windies planning for 3-test England tour

The West Indies will take several weeks to prepare in England before a planned first Test on July 8.

AAP Newswire
Other sport

Elgar eyes South African Test captaincy

As speculation continues about a replacement for Faf du Plessis as South Africa’s Test captain, Dean Elgar says leadership comes extremely naturally to him.

AAP Newswire
Other sport

Queensland Cricket confirms job cuts

Queensland Cricket has confirmed its workforce will be reduced by 29 per cent as it prepares for a big drop in ticket sales and funding from Cricket Australia.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

National

SA borders to open based on other states

Premier Steven Marshall says South Australia will open its borders when other jurisdictions record no new cases or community transmission.

AAP Newswire
National

NSW eases virus rules to 50-person limit

The NSW government has eased more COVID-19 restrictions with up to 50 people allowed to dine in restaurants and cafes from June 1.

AAP Newswire
National

New footage shows last-known thylacine

Footage believed to be the final recording of the last-known Tasmanian tiger has been released by the National Film and Sound Archives.

AAP Newswire