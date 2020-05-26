Latest snapshot of the coronavirus impact

CORONAVIRUS NUMBERS

* Australia has recorded 7118 cases. There are 485 active cases. SA, ACT and NT have no active cases.

* The national death toll is 102 - NSW 50, Victoria 19, Tasmania 13, WA 9, Queensland 6, SA 4, ACT 3. (Two Queensland residents who died in NSW have been included in both state's counts).

* More than six million of an estimated 16 million people with smartphones have registered for the federal government's COVIDSafe tracing app since April 26.

--

EASING OF RESTRICTIONS

* The federal government has announced a three-phase plan to ease coronavirus restrictions in the coming months, with the states and territories to determine their own timings.

--

NSW

* Up to 50 people will be able to dine in restaurants, pubs and cafes from June 1, up from 10 currently.

* Beauty salons can reopen from June 1 with no more than 10 clients at any one time practising social distancing.

* Outdoor gatherings allowed for a maximum of 10 people.

* Public school students are back full time but commuter caps remain on Sydney buses, trains and ferries.

* Regional travel within NSW permitted from June 1, when museums, galleries, libraries, zoos and aquariums, can reopen.

--

VICTORIA

* Victorians can have up to five visitors in their homes.

* Gathering limits relaxed to 10 for outdoor activities including fishing, hiking and golf.

* From June 1, the maximum of guests allowed at weddings will rise from 10 to 20, with up to 50 at outdoor funerals. A limit of 20 people will be allowed at indoor and outdoor gatherings, swimming pools, beauty and personal care services, libraries, youth centres and other community facilities.

* Also from June 1, 20 people allowed inside restaurants, cafes and pubs, increasing to 50 from June 22 and 100 in the second half of July.

* Overnight stays in hotels permitted from June.

* Children in Prep to Year 2 and Years 11 and 12 return to classrooms on May 26 with the rest back from June 9.

* Year 11 and 12 students will sit exams from November 9 to December 2.

--

QUEENSLAND

* Public school students have resumed full-time classes with no commuter caps on public transport.

* Shopping for non-essential items permitted and up to five members of one household can visit other homes.

* Up to 10 people allowed to congregate in parks, pools and playgrounds.

* Queenslanders can travel up to 250km from their homes.

* Borders remain closed.

--

SOUTH AUSTRALIA

* Dining and drinking at cafes and restaurants allowed, currently with up to 10 customers indoors and 10 outdoors.

* Stage two easing of restrictions brought forward to June 1 to allow up to 50 people to attend funerals, up to 80 in large hospitality venues and up to 20 people in cinemas, theatres, museums, beauty salons, gyms and indoor fitness centres.

* Students are already back in school full time.

* Some border restrictions apply.

--

WESTERN AUSTRALIA

* WA to reopen almost all intrastate borders on Friday except for the Kimberley, parts of the East Pilbara and the Shire of Ngaanyatjarraku to protect vulnerable indigenous communities.

* Cafes, pubs and restaurants may seat up to 20 patrons.

* Further easing of restrictions expected on June 8.

* Students are already back in school full time.

* Border remains closed to interstate travellers.

--

TASMANIA

* A limit of 10 people in restaurants, cafes and gathering for real estate, religious purposes and weddings.

* Kindergarten to Year Six students and Years 11 and 12 are back in school with the remainder to return on June 9.

* Targeted testing of people with respiratory symptoms and hospital patients discharged to aged care homes.

* Border remains closed.

--

NORTHERN TERRITORY

* The NT has relaxed restrictions on parks, golf, fishing and swimming.

* Restaurants and bars can reopen with a two-hour limit, with entertainment venues to come.

* Restricted access to indigenous communities remains in place until at least June 18.

* Students already back in school full time.

* Borders remain closed.

--

ACT

* Outdoor gatherings of up to 10 people allowed. Restrictions on sport and recreation eased.

* Students in Years 3, 4 and 10 back in classrooms. Years 5, 6, 8 and 9 to return on June 2.

--

STILL OPEN ACROSS THE COUNTRY

* Supermarkets, pharmacies, banks, public transport, most state schools, hairdressers, petrol stations, postal and freight services, bottle shops, newsagents, retail shops.

--

NEW DEVELOPMENTS

* * Prime Minister Scott Morrison will unveil the government's JobMaker reform plans for training and industrial relations post COVID-19.

* Two in three Australians expect to be working from home more often after the coronavirus pandemic.

* Australians weren't just stockpiling toilet paper during the crisis - they were also hoarding crisp new banknotes.

* Future coronavirus outbreaks will be contained locally rather than by sweeping statewide shutdowns, the federal government says.

--

ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENTS

* A third of almost 1.4 million people who used the early superannuation drawdown scheme was aged under 30.

* Strong demand for iron ore means Australia's trade is still one per cent higher compared to April 2019, despite figures showing exports plunging $4 billion or 12 per cent last month.

--

SPORT

* The NRL will resume competition on May 28 and is pushing to have crowds back in stadiums from July 1.

* The AFL will resume competition on June 11 with a series of heavyweight Thursday and Friday night fixtures to restart the season with a bang.

* The International Cricket Council's board meets on May 28 to discuss a revamped schedule and the fate of the men's T20 World Cup.

--

GLOBAL CORONAVIRUS NUMBERS

* Cases: at least 5,467,945

* Deaths: at least 344,731

* Recovered: at least 2,196,160

Data current as of 0730 AEST May 26, taking in federal government and state/territory government updates and Johns Hopkins virus tracker.