Man charged with girl’s murder in Brisbane

By AAP Newswire

The crime scene outside the home in Cannon Hill

A man is due to face court in Brisbane charged with the murder of a four-year-old girl.

The 43-year-old has been denied bail and is set to appear in the Brisbane Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

Police established a crime scene at a home in the eastern suburb of Cannon Hill after the girl was found dead about 9.20am on Monday.

They cordoned off Bent Street as detectives tried to determine the cause of death.

The girl's family was assisting with the investigation, police said on Monday afternoon.

Detectives are appealing for anyone with information to contact police.

