NSW govt encourages COVID-19 testing

By AAP Newswire

The NSW government is urging anyone feeling unwell with even the mildest of symptoms to get tested for COVID-19 in an attempt to rapidly identify community transmission.

Premier Gladys Berejiklian says early testing is crucial as people begin to move around the state more freely and the winter months approach.

"We will only get through this pandemic with some semblance of normal life if people with the mildest symptoms come forward and get tested," she said on Monday.

The state government confirmed on Tuesday premium rates for insurer iCare will be frozen from June 30 to save businesses across the NSW more than $325 million.

"The government has deferred or waived a number of taxes, fees and levies, and I have asked iCare to do the same despite the scheme being heavily impacted by market volatility associated with coronavirus," state Treasurer Dominic Perrottet said.

"Employers across the state should have confidence the NSW government is considering all options available to keep people in jobs and businesses in business."

The total number of COVID-19 cases in NSW is 3090, with nearly 423,000 people tested for the virus across the state.

There are currently 90 COVID-19 cases being treated by NSW Health and one person in intensive care. The state's death toll remains at 50.

Public school students returned to full-time classroom learning on Monday and more people headed back to on-site work.

Hundreds of security and marshalling officers were out in force across the vast network to monitor social distancing and prevent overcrowding on public transport.

