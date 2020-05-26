National

Qld premier to meet with impacted sectors

By AAP Newswire

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk will travel to the Gold Coast this week in a bid to kickstart the region's economy.

Ms Palaszczuk will meet with council, theme park operators and other key stakeholders as the state continues to flatten the coronavirus curve.

Queensland currently has just 12 active cases, following almost 175,000 tests.

But Ms Palaszczuk is continuing to stand firm on her decision to keep the state's border closed.

"We are not alone and I have made it very clear that we will review these issues at the end of each month, but my fundamental issue here is I will not put Queenslanders at risk," she said on Monday.

Ms Palaszczuk will also meet with members of the hospitality sector this week to discuss a further easing of restrictions in restaurants and cafes.

"If the COVID-safe plans are in place, they will be allowed to have more (people) in," she said, adding that numbers would depend on the size of the venue.

"At the end of this month we'll be able to make that decision, but it's very positive."

Ms Palaszczuk said peak industry bodies, such as the Australian Hotels Association and the Restaurant and Catering Association, had been submitting proposals on behalf of their members.

"As long as everyone follows those plans, I think it's going to be very positively received by the government," she said.

