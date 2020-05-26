National

Victorian kids begin return to classrooms

By AAP Newswire

A stock image of schoolchildren - AAP

Victorian public school students are beginning to return to classrooms after spending more than a month of term two learning from home.

Children in prep to year 2 and years 11 and 12 will resume face-to-face learning at public schools on Tuesday under an easing of coronavirus restrictions in the state.

Students at specialist schools and other VCE and VCAL students will also return to school grounds.

The remaining cohort, years 3 to 10, are going back on June 9 but students of any age with compromised immunity don't have to return.

Since the start of term two, Victorian schools have only been open to students unable to learn from home, including children of essential workers, as part of the effort to stem the spread of COVID-19.

All students at public schools in NSW and Queensland returned to the classroom on Monday while Tasmania and ACT rolled out part of their staged returns to face-to-face learning.

Students are already back in school full time in South Australia, Western Australia and the Northern Territory.

Victoria recorded just two fresh cases on Monday, both of them returned travellers in hotel quarantine.

The state has recorded 1605 cases of the virus, with 1520 people recovering from the condition and a death toll of 19.

Victoria has 66 active cases, down from 80 on Sunday.

