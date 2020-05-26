National

SA increases limit at funerals, pubs

By AAP Newswire

STEVEN MARSHALL PRESSER - AAP

1 of 1

South Australia is again bringing forward its stage two coronavirus restrictions, increasing the the maximum number of people at funerals and larger hospitality venues.

Premier Steven Marshall says the second phase will now begin on June 1 and will see up to 50 people attending funerals and up to 80 in large hospitality venues, like pubs, across segregated areas.

Cinemas, theatres, museums, beauty salons, gyms and indoor fitness centres will also reopen, with most businesses having a maximum of 20 people.

Stage two was initially scheduled for June 8, and was only moved to June 5 last week.

"It's only possible because of the low or no results and high level of testing," Mr Marshall said on Monday.

"If it continues, it opens up a world of possibilities of when and what (restrictions) we'll be able to remove in the future."

As of Monday, pubs can serve alcohol without a meal to seated patrons and training for outdoor contact sports will begin.

The state's total remains at 439 with no new infections reported on Monday.

Only one case has been reported in the state over the past 34 days.

More than 90,000 tests have been conducted since February.

Latest articles

Horse Racing

Stradbroke places up for grabs at Doomben

The Fred Best Classic will provide a number of three-year-olds, including in-form Dawn Passage, a chance to secure a spot in the Group One Stradbroke Handicap.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Hey Doc returns in boost for McEvoy stable

While the curtain has been drawn on the racing career of Sunlight, another Group One winner from the Tony and Calvin McEvoy stable has returned to work.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Purton, Moreira HK stoush down to the wire

Zac Purton and Joao Moreira have each ridden four winners at Sha Tin to remain in a share of the lead for the Hong Kong jockeys’ title.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

National

SA borders to open based on other states

Premier Steven Marshall says South Australia will open its borders when other jurisdictions record no new cases or community transmission.

AAP Newswire
National

NSW eases virus rules to 50-person limit

The NSW government has eased more COVID-19 restrictions with up to 50 people allowed to dine in restaurants and cafes from June 1.

AAP Newswire
National

New footage shows last-known thylacine

Footage believed to be the final recording of the last-known Tasmanian tiger has been released by the National Film and Sound Archives.

AAP Newswire