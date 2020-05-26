National

Push for outdoor eating, shopping in NSW

By AAP Newswire

A file photo of outdoor diners in Sydney

Restaurants and other businesses in Sydney could be allowed more access to footpaths, streets and parks under a post-lockdown plan put forward by the NSW treasurer.

Dominic Perrottet says he and NSW Planning Minister Rob Stokes have discussed lifting restrictions on businesses to help them adhere to social distancing measures.

"Lifting restrictions on businesses could be in the form of giving them more space on footpaths, allowing pop up shops or markets to operate in public spaces (such as parks) - we've got to move on from a nimby approach that strangles economic growth," Mr Perrottet told The Daily Telegraph.

"We want to work with businesses so they have the ability to flourish."

The NSW treasurer also flagged loosening restrictions to make it easier for gyms to use parks and for streets to be turned into outdoor markets.

Mr Perrottet called on councils to encourage businesses to use outdoor spaces, saying all levels of government needed to work together.

He also spoke out in supporting of reviewing the federal Fringe Benefits Tax on meals in a bid to help the hospitality sector.

