NSW officer accused of prison relationship

By AAP Newswire

A stock image of a prisoner in handcuffs - AAP

A female prison officer has been charged after allegedly having an inappropriate relationship with a male inmate at a jail in Sydney's west.

The 25-year-old woman was arrested at an Ingleburn home on Monday morning after police received information from Corrective Services NSW last week.

She was charged with misconduct in public office and engaging in a relationship with an inmate causing a safety risk. Her employment has been suspended.

Detective Inspector Robert Hollows says the officer and the inmate had been in a relationship since November, and engaged in five separate sexual acts at the facility.

The officer also allegedly brought contraband, including lighters, tobacco and chewing gum, into the correctional centre for the inmate.

Det Insp Hollows says the prisoner has been moved to another facility and the officer could spend two years behind bars.

"You're dealing with inmates in a correctional facility, they have broken the law and for a sworn officer to engage with any type of activity with an inmate, there will be consequences," Det Insp Hollows said on Monday.

The 25-year-old was granted conditional bail ahead of a scheduled court appearance in July.

