National

Judge rules on $51m Barber bushfire appeal

By AAP Newswire

Celeste Barber (file image) - AAP

1 of 1

The NSW Rural Fire Service can't pay any of the $51 million donated during comedian Celeste Barber's bushfire appeal to other charities or rural fire services, a judge has ruled.

The advice applies to all other organisations - whether in NSW or elsewhere in Australia - which provide relief to people or animals affected by the bushfires, Justice Michael Slattery said on Monday.

But the money can be spent to support rural firefighters injured while fighting blazes or the families of firies who died, the judge said.

It can also be used to provide physical and mental health support and on courses to improve skills related to volunteer-based fire and emergency service activities.

Barber in January prompted an outpouring of goodwill and donations from across the world when she launched the "Please help anyway you can. This is terrifying" appeal on Facebook.

She nominated the NSW RFS as the beneficiary of the campaign and set a funding target of $30,000.

But Barber - who boasts 7.1 million followers on Instagram - raised $51.3 million which is the largest charity drive in Facebook's history.

The NSW Rural Fire Service and Brigades Donations Fund went to the NSW Supreme Court seeking clarity on the use of the money according to its April 2012 trust deed.

Justice Slattery answered their four questions and ordered the parties' legal costs to be paid out of the RFS Fund.

Latest articles

News

Teenage boys arrested over Echuca West thefts

TWO teenage boys have been charged over a spate of thefts in Echuca West. Senior Constable Jacinta Morrissey of Echuca criminal investigation unit said the pair was arrested on Friday and charged with 10 counts of theft. They are alleged to have...

Ivy Jensen
Mama Mayhem

The day my boss left and killed my soul

FRIDAY was a day I had been dreading for almost six years. Ever since a loud, imposing, charismatic and slightly balding man stepped into the Riv office in 2014. Because May 22, 2020, will forever be etched in my memory as the day Andrew Mole...

Ivy Jensen
News

Murray River Council reveals rate harmonisation changes

MURRAY River Council rate payers may see an increase or decrease in their rates according to the council’s new rate harmonisation strategy.

Riverine Herald

MOST POPULAR

National

SA borders to open based on other states

Premier Steven Marshall says South Australia will open its borders when other jurisdictions record no new cases or community transmission.

AAP Newswire
National

NSW eases virus rules to 50-person limit

The NSW government has eased more COVID-19 restrictions with up to 50 people allowed to dine in restaurants and cafes from June 1.

AAP Newswire
National

New footage shows last-known thylacine

Footage believed to be the final recording of the last-known Tasmanian tiger has been released by the National Film and Sound Archives.

AAP Newswire