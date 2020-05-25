National

SA businesses COVID-clean training starts

By AAP Newswire

More than 400 South Australian businesses have shown interest in the state government's 'COVID-clean' training in preparation for reopening.

Enterprises in the retail, hospitality, tourism, security and transport industries will benefit from the accredited training, learning skills like hand hygiene practices, effective surface cleaning, use of personal protective equipment and the disposal of contaminated waste.

As of next week, Time Education and Training, TAFE SA and Open Colleges are the three training providers that will roll out the toolkit which has up to 5500 places available.

Innovation and Skills Minister David Pisoni said the training would enable South Australians to feel confident that businesses were opening in a COVID-safe way.

"Workers in supervisor roles in hospitality, for example, will be able to answer customer questions and put their minds at ease following completion of this training," he said.

The $5.5 million accredited training will be co-funded by the state and federal governments.

