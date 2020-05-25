National

Mining props up Aust exports amid pandemic

By AAP Newswire

FEDERAL BUDGET 2014 - AAP

1 of 1

Australian minerals are still fetching a good price on the international market despite the economic hit of coronavirus.

Preliminary figures show exports plunged $4 billion or 12 per cent in April, compared to a record high of $31.44 billion in March.

But despite the month-on-month fall, Australian exports remain strong thanks to strong demand for iron ore in Asia.

Commsec chief economist Craig James said trade was still up one per cent compared to April 2019 despite everything the global economy had thrown at Australia.

"It's a good news story," Mr James told AAP.

"The low Australian dollar is certainly helping our exports as well as a strong demand for iron ore."

He said the main driver of the decline was the drop in gold exports in April after a significant rise in March.

"I wouldn't be reading too much into the drop," Mr James said.

The ABS also pointed to a fall in fuel, aircraft and car imports.

But there was a rise in imports of coronavirus-related medical supplies, including test kits and personal protective equipment.

Mr James said Australia's economy was still going strong despite the economic hits of Brexit, the US-China trade war, the summer's bushfire crisis and coronavirus.

"Our exports remain in demand from the rest of the world," he said.

"The mining sector is our biggest contributor."

Australia's calls for an international inquiry into the origins of coronavirus has stoked trade tensions with China.

Beijing has flagged a potential clamp down on Australian coal, warning state-owned power plants away from Aussie minerals and announcing new supervising roles for iron ore imports.

Latest articles

Horse Racing

Top NZ jockey Waddell in Australian move

New Zealander Jason Waddell, a 13-time Group One-winning jockey, is making plans to continue his career in Australia.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Tambo’s Mate injured, out of G1 Stradbroke

Tambo’s Mate, one of Queensland’s best sprinters, has been ruled out of the Stradbroke Handicap because of injury.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Birdsville races latest COVID-19 casualty

Queensland’s iconic Birdsville race meeting has been cancelled as organisers concede defeat due to COVID-19 restrictions.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

National

SA borders to open based on other states

Premier Steven Marshall says South Australia will open its borders when other jurisdictions record no new cases or community transmission.

AAP Newswire
National

NSW eases virus rules to 50-person limit

The NSW government has eased more COVID-19 restrictions with up to 50 people allowed to dine in restaurants and cafes from June 1.

AAP Newswire
National

New footage shows last-known thylacine

Footage believed to be the final recording of the last-known Tasmanian tiger has been released by the National Film and Sound Archives.

AAP Newswire