Pacific Islands beaming into Ramsay Street

By AAP Newswire

Foreign Minister Marise Payne. - AAP

Pacific Island residents are taking a trip to Ramsay Street as Australia begins broadcasting local classics throughout the region.

Shows including Neighbours, Border Security and Totally Wild will be broadcast through the new PacificAus TV program that allows Australian content to be aired on local outlets.

Foreign Minister Marise Payne is hoping the initiative will see good neighbours become good friends.

"Having the opportunity to watch the same stories on our screens will only deepen the connection with our Pacific family," she said on Monday.

Thousands of hours of lifestyle, news, drama and sports will be played on local free-to-air TV networks in Papua New Guinea, Solomon Islands and Fiji.

The shows will be provided free of charge to broadcasters in seven Pacific nations with the initiative costing $17.1 million.

The initiative will be expanded to Vanuatu, Kiribati, Tuvalu and Nauru over the coming months.

Broadcast arrangements for sport, including Aussies rules and rugby league, are still being finalised.

Communications Minister Paul Fletcher said it was chance for local productions to grab a bigger audience.

"Our close neighbours across the Pacific can now enjoy more Australian television content," he said.

