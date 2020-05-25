National

Govt signals JobKeeper review in June

By AAP Newswire

Josh Frydenberg and Scott Morrison leaves after Question Time .

The federal treasurer is continuing to ruling out expanding eligibility for the JobKeeper scheme after a $60 billion accounting error left it massively under plan.

However, Josh Frydenberg did flag the possibility of more support for Australia's tourism sector which has been devastated by the coronavirus lockdown.

"When it comes to JobKeeper, we'll be undertaking a review in the month of June," he told the on Monday.

Treasury released new data on Friday revealing the JobKeeper wage subsidy program was now expected to cost $70 billion, not the $130 billion planned for, with 3.5 million employees now signed up instead of an estimated 6.5 million.

There's pressure on the government to use that $60 billion difference to support sectors hit by COVID-19.

Mr Frydenberg also rejected Labor calls for him to appear before a senate committee to be grilled about the accounting bungle.

"This is just a political stunt from the Labor Party," he said.

The treasurer said while he took responsibility for the error but the government had no plans for wholesale changes.

