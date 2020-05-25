National

Tasmanian students getting back to school

By AAP Newswire

Many Tasmanian students are returning to the classroom, under eased coronavirus restrictions.

Kindergarten to Year Six students, along with Year 11 and 12 students, will resume face-to-face learning on Monday, before children in Years 7 to 10 join them on June 9.

Education Minister Jeremy Rockliff says there will be lots of soap and hand sanitiser on hand as children return, and schools will be thorough cleaned.

Social distancing measures such as staggered pick up and drop off times will also be in place.

"Schools will be managing the social distancing aspects rigorously ... it's not always possible in schools of course, but I know staff have been working very hard," Mr Rockliff told reporters on Sunday.

There were no new coronavirus cases recorded in Tasmania on Sunday, leaving the state's total so far at 226.

