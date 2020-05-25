Back to school for many Aussie students

Public school students in several states are returning to the classroom as state governments continue laying bare how they will keep easing coronavirus restrictions.

Only four new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed nationwide on Sunday, as the Victoria and NSW governments announced further easing of restrictions introduced in March to curb the spread of the disease.

From June 1, Victorians will be allowed gatherings of up to 20 people at home and outdoors, along with overnight stays in hotels and campgrounds.

At the same time, people in NSW will be able to get back into beauty salons, including tanning studios and nail parlours, if the businesses roll out COVID-19 safety plans.

This week marks a return to school for many Australian students, with all children at public schools in NSW and Queensland getting back into the classroom on Monday.

Tasmanian kindergarten to Year Six students, along with Year 11 and 12 students, will also resume learning at school on Monday, before students in Years 7 to 10 join them on June 9.

The ACT is continuing its staged return with students in Years 3, 4 and 10 getting back to school on Monday, leaving only Years 5, 6, 8 and 9 to return on June 2.

Victorian kids are bracing for their return, with children in prep to Year 2 and Years 11 and 12 returning on Tuesday, before the remaining cohort goes back from June 9.

Students are already back in school full time in South Australia, Western Australia and the Northern Territory.

Sport Australia has also released a road map that will allow community sporting clubs and associations a safe return to sport at all levels.

The 'Return to Sport Toolkit', developed in partnership with Hockey Australia, provides comprehensive checklists, adaptable COVID-19 safety plans and templates to be used by sporting organisations.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison believes the return of community sport will be a further step in getting Australian back to normal as the country works through the coronavirus pandemic.