Victorians a week off 20-people gatherings

Victorians only need to wait a week to meet with up to 20 people in their homes or outdoors, as the state continues easing coronavirus restrictions.

A new limit of 20 for gatherings will kick in from June 1, when Victorians will also be allowed to spend the night away from home in a hotel or campground.

Premier Daniel Andrews revealed the upcoming changes on Sunday, stressing the rules that accompany them will be in force for a "long time".

"This is a COVID normal, this is not a return to business a usual," he told reporters.

The new 20-person limit will also apply to weddings, swimming pools, beauty and personal care services, libraries, youth centres and other community facilities, entertainment and cultural venues.

Funerals will be allowed to have up to 50 attendees, on top of those conducting the ceremony.

The new rules have been embraced by the Victoria Tourism Industry Council and the Victorian Chamber of Commerce.

But Opposition Leader Michael O'Brien argues the state government has moved too slowly in winding restrictions back.

There have been 180 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Victoria that may have been acquired through community transmission, and more than 175,000 tests completed.

If both indicators remained stable over the coming weeks, the government would look to further relax measures from June 22.

That would mean gyms would be able to reopen for up to 20 people, cinemas and theatres could swing open their doors and Victoria's ski resorts could accept visitors.

The blueprints comes as many Victorian school students are preparing to return to school on Tuesday.

Children in Prep to Year 2 and Years 11 and 12 return to classrooms, with the remaining cohort back from June 9.

Victoria recorded two new cases of coronavirus on Sunday, bringing the state's tally to 1603.

A man in his 60s from Victoria was the latest Australian to die of coronavirus. His death brought the state's death toll to 19 on Saturday, and the national toll to 102.